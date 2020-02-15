Credai launches app to connect homebuyers with developers

Realtors' apex body Credai on Saturday launched an app to connect homebuyers with its member developers to purchase properties. The 'Credai Awaas' app was launched in Raipur by Mohammad Akbar, Minister of Transport, Housing and Environment, Forest and Law, Chattisgarh government. Chattisgarh RERA Chief Vivek Dhand was also present.

The app will facilitate ease of purchase of residential properties by homebuyers. "Through this initiative, CREDAI aims to provide a credible platform for prospective home buyers, to identify their preferred projects and contact developers directly," it said in a statement.

Last month, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) had also launched its e-commerce platform for marketing of completed residential units.

