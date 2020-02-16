Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to attend conference on road safety in Stockholm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 20:50 IST
Gadkari to attend conference on road safety in Stockholm

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will attend a two-day conference on road safety in Stockholm, according an official statement. The minister will represent India at the "3rd High Level Global Conference on Road Safety".

The objective of the two-day conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads, the statement said. During the visit, Gadkari will also hold bilateral dialogue with Swedish Minister for Infrastructure, Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade, Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation, Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety, Baroness Vere, as per the statement.

Gadkari will also hold talks with the World Bank Vice President ( South Asia), Hart Schafer. The minister will attend a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting, which is likely to witness participation of many CEOs.

Swedish and Indian businesses are likely to exchange several MOUs on this occasions the statement said. Leaders from the participating countries will draw up a road-map for reaching the United Nation’s goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.

Most developing countries, particularly the South Asian and the South East Asian Region, including India, are expected to focus on certain specific issues and challenges facing them on account of a significant number of their motorised vehicles consisting of two-wheelers. The emphasis will be on adopting best practices that are emerging in different parts of the world.

A significant highlight of the conference will be sharing of the expertise by the nations which have gained experience in road safety management with those who are behind in the learning curve, the statement said. The United Nations which has included Road Safety as part of the Sustainable Development Goals has appealed to the global community to reaffirm their commitment to reducing mortality arising out of road crashes and join hands for making the world a safer place.

Gadkari had also signed the Brasilia Declaration on behalf of India at the 2nd High Level Global Conference on Traffic Safety in 2015, which committed the world community to reducing the number of deaths in road accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Magnificent Morgan guides England to T20 series win

Captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph. South Africa won...

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

Yokohama, Feb 16 AFP American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the...

Tanwar pitches for political alternative in Haryana, seeks suggestions from people

Pitching for a political alternative in Haryana, former state Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Sunday sought suggestions from people to build a strong structure. Tanwar claimed that people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress and are ...

Nashik woman who was ''set afire'' moved to Mumbai hosp, 1 held

A day after the 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire at Lasalgaon in Maharashtras Nashikdistrict by a man she was in relationship with, her condition worsened on Sunday following which she was shifted to ahospital in Mumbai, police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020