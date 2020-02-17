Entec adds gas detection tube to keep NZ workplaces safer

Entec has recently added a new product to their range which will help to keep NZ workplaces safer for workers.

The Auckland-based supplier of gas detection equipment and instrumentation will now stock gas detection tubes from Uniphos. Gas detection tubes are a very efficient, cost-effective way to quickly sample a working environment and check for certain hazardous gases.

Bob Weston, Managing Director at Entec, hopes that by offering the new gas detection tubes, they will see more NZ workplaces making improvements to their workplace safety.

"The Uniphos gas detection tubes are a great way for businesses to further up their safety game and comply with regulations, all at a relatively low cost".

Uniphos gas tubes come in over 200 different types and can detect roughly 500 different gases. All tubes are compatible with hand pumps from all main manufacturers.

Gas detection tubes work by inserting it into a sampling pump. The pump draws air into the tube, like a vacuum and a reaction occurs within the tube which produces color. The user then can compare this color to a scale to reveal the concentration of a particular gas in the atmosphere.

With the ability to sample the atmosphere for over 500 gases with one small and relatively simple device, Weston believes that more businesses will get on board with this device – companies that may not have traditionally had a budget for a comprehensive gas detection solution.

"As a company, we strive to ensure that the New Zealand industry has access to the latest in global gas detection technology"

"This means making this technology accessible. Simple solutions like Gas Detection Tubes allow greater access to safety equipment, allowing organisations to go above and beyond compliance and ensure workers return home safely".

Uniphos gas detection tubes are now available Entec's dedicated gas detection website here.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.