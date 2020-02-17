Left Menu
Reliance Infra shares rise 5 pc on strong results

Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure on Monday surged over 5 pc after the firm reported 18 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 345.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The stock rose 5.13 percent to trade at Rs 20.50 on the BSE.

It gained 5.38 percent to Rs 20.55 on the NSE. Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday reported a 18 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 345.51 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a net profit of Rs 293.77 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, it had said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

