GoAir appoints Praveen Iyer as chief commercial officer

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday said it has appointed Jet Airways former senior executive Praveen Iyer as its chief commercial officer. Iyer moves to the Wadia family-run airline from Visa services provider VFS Global, where he was working as chief operating officer after quitting the now-defunct carrier Jet Airways.

The announcement of Iyer's appointment to the post comes close on the heels of Jet Airways former CEO Vinay Dube stepping in as GoAir's Chief Executive Officer last week after serving as advisor to the carrier for nearly five months. "I welcome Iyer to the ever-growing GoAir family. His strong domain knowledge and deep expertise in formulating commercial strategy and driving revenue, sales and network planning will play a key role in GoAir's next phase of growth and overall profitability," Dube said in a release.

At Jet Airways, Iyer was responsible for planning, distribution, pricing, revenue management, ancillary and sales, according to the release. Besides, he has also led teams in developing new market segmentation, implementing new customer acquisition strategies and forming global alliances and partnerships, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

