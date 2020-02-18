Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeremy Lightfoot appointed as CE of Corrections Department

The Department of Corrections (Corrections) is New Zealand’s largest public service department, responsible for the management and wellbeing of over 10,000 prisoners and nearly 30,000 community-based offenders.

Jeremy Lightfoot appointed as CE of Corrections Department
Ms. Quilter said the Chief Executive, Corrections, has a vital role in improving and maintaining the safety and wellbeing of the community, and in changing the lives of those within its care. Image Credit: Pixabay

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Lightfoot to the position of Chief Executive, Department of Corrections.

The Department of Corrections (Corrections) is New Zealand's largest public service department, responsible for the management and wellbeing of over 10,000 prisoners and nearly 30,000 community-based offenders. Corrections employ nearly 10,000 people who work in 17 prisons and over 140 Community Corrections sites.

Ms. Quilter said the Chief Executive, Corrections, has a vital role in improving and maintaining the safety and wellbeing of the community, and in changing the lives of those within its care.

"I'm very pleased to announce Mr. Lightfoot's appointment," said Ms. Quilter.

"He is an experienced senior leader with a deep understanding of the public sector and the justice system. I am confident Mr. Lightfoot's leadership and experience will ensure Corrections continues to deliver for New Zealanders."

Mr. Lightfoot is currently the Acting Chief Executive of Corrections, a role he has held since 21 December 2019. He was also Acting Chief Executive for a period in 2018.

Ms. Quilter said Mr. Lightfoot had valuable experience in large, operational leadership roles. Previous leadership roles at Corrections include General Manager Finance Technology and Commercial, National Commissioner and Deputy Chief Executive.

Mr. Lightfoot is experienced in leading change and has led a number of initiatives and projects with Māori. He played a critical leadership role in the development and implementation of Hōkai Rangi, the new strategy for Ara Poutama Aotearoa, the Department of Corrections. The strategy reflects a five-year change programme, Hōkai Nuku, to deliver major improvements to the Corrections system. Hōkai Rangi was developed directly with Māori and focuses on changes in the way Corrections' will develop prison services and its workforce and, work with iwi and community partners. These changes are intended to help meet the government's priorities to reduce the overrepresentation of Māori in prison, improve public safety and reduce re-offending rates overall.

"Mr. Lightfoot has a track record of delivery for the government on critical strategic programs and a commitment to shared outcomes," said Ms. Quilter. "He understands the challenges and opportunities facing Corrections, including the need for a partnership approach."

Mr. Lightfoot has a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and Business Management (Hons). He has been appointed for three years from 24 February.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...

Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail

Bloemfontein South Africa, Feb 18 AFP Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein. The 27-year-old South African finished firs...

Japan completes virus testing for quarantined ship

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP All passengers and crew on board a ship quarantined off Japan have now been tested for the new coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, as more countries moved to evacuate citizens from the boat. South Korea became the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020