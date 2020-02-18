Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's 18K sq km reservoir surface area has potential to generate 280 GW solar energy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:40 IST
India's 18K sq km reservoir surface area has potential to generate 280 GW solar energy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reservoirs with a cumulative (surface) area of 18,000 square kilometers in India have the potential to generate 280 GW of solar energy through floating solar photovoltaic, a report has said. The report 'Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV): The Third Pillar to Solar PV Sector?' has been produced by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) as part of Energy Transmission Commission (ETC) India.

A new report by TERI has found that India's reservoirs have 18,000 sq km of the area with the potential to generate 280 GW of solar power through floating solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, TERI said in a statement. ETC India is a research platform based in TERI, New Delhi. It is the Indian chapter of the global Energy Transitions Commission. The findings of the report, which was released during the recently held World Sustainable Development Summit 2020, have the potential to help in planning out strategies for achieving overall capacity addition in solar energy in India.

The report has calculated the potential for floating solar photovoltaics (FSPVs), or 'floatovoltaics', on the basis of 30 per cent of the water surface area of the country's medium and large reservoirs. The report provides state-wise details of floating solar potential in the form of a web-based interactive tool called India Floating Solar PV-Tool, which has also been developed under this study.

According to its findings, Maharashtra has the highest floating solar potential and can generate 57,891 MW of electricity on 3,173 sq km of water surface area in reservoirs. At present, ground-based installations form 93.1 percent of India's grid-connected solar PV sector.

The installation cost of utility-scale solar PV in the country has reduced by 84 percent between 2010 and 2018, making India the country with the lowest installation cost for utility-scale solar PVs. However, it said solar PV deployment is quite land-intensive and scaling up projects requires large chunks of contiguous land parcels, which has its own set of challenges.

In order to keep the pace of development commensurate with India's national targets for solar capacity additions, alternatives such as floating solar need to be explored and established, it said. The report estimates that global annual capacity addition from floating solar may rise to 4.6 GWp by 2022 from 1.314 GWp in 2018. Currently, China is the leading international market followed by Japan and South Korea for floating solar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Russia to consider making ex-presidents immune from prosecution -RIA

Russian presidents could be made immune from criminal prosecution once they leave office under proposed constitutional reforms, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday. The proposal, made by a parliamentary working group, comes after President Vl...

Fans barred from Singapore MMA fight over virus

A mixed martial arts event in Singapore will take place behind closed doors this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday, the latest sporting fixture affected in the city-state. Singapore has reported 77 cases of the ...

Madras HC sets aside election of AICF office-bearers

The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of five office-bearers of the All India Chess Federation AICF and asked the Returning Officer RO to convene a Special General Body Meeting for conduct of fresh elections. A Division Be...

"Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?" Kishor tells Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020