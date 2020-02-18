Left Menu
Development News Edition

UTI MF, Nippon India MF side-pocket exposure to Vodafone Idea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:35 IST
UTI MF, Nippon India MF side-pocket exposure to Vodafone Idea

Two mutual fund houses, UTI MF and Nippon India MF, have side-pocketed their exposures to Vodafone Idea in a bid to prevent the distressed assets from damaging the returns generated from more liquid and better-performing assets. The move comes following a rating downgrade of Vodafone Idea debt by CARE Ratings to 'BB-', which is below the investment grade.

In a statement, UTI AMC said its board of trustees approved the creation of segregated portfolio in five schemes -- UTI Credit Risk Fund, UTI Bond Fund, UTI Regular Savings Fund, UTI Dynamic Bond Fund and UTI Medium Term Fund. "With effect from February 17, 2020, securities of Vodafone Idea Ltd will be segregated from total portfolio," it added.

These five schemes have exposure of Rs 186 crore in debt instruments issued by Vodafone Idea. Nippon India MF, separately, said it has decided to create segregated portfolio of securities (or side pockets) of Vodafone Idea held in three schemes -- Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund, Nippon India Credit Risk Fund and Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund -- from Monday (February 17) to protect the interest of the investors.

The fund house has an exposure of a little over Rs 227 crore to Vodafone Idea debt across these three schemes. "In light of no further relief and the Supreme Court's reiteration of the requirement to make the payment imminently, the company's operations are likely to become unviable unless there is significant equity infusion," Nippon India said in a note to investors.

"The promoters of VIL (Vodafone Idea Ltd) have hinted that they will be unable to continue the operations of the company on a going-concern basis unless there is meaningful relief on the AGR dues," it added. Last month, Franklin Templeton MF side-pocketed exposure to the telecom player after rating agencies had downgraded the non-convertible debentures of Vodafone Idea to below investment grade.

Prior to that, Franklin Templeton MF, which had an exposure of over Rs 2,000 crore to Vodafone Idea in six of its schemes, had marked down its investment in the securities issued by the telecom player to zero. The fund house had markdown the schemes on the same day when the Supreme Court rejected the telecom player's review plea related to over Rs 40,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues to the government.

In December 2018, regulator Sebi had permitted mutual funds to create segregated portfolios, or side-pocketing, with respect to debt and money market instruments. In case of a credit event that is a credit downgrade, like below investment grade and similar, segregated portfolio may be created. Creation of segregated portfolios is a mechanism to separate distressed, illiquid and hard-to-value assets from other more liquid assets in a portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on petition questioning appointment of NCLAT Technical Members

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a petition questioning the appointment of Technical Member of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 1. The plea w...

New Qualcomm chips aim to connect phones to disparate 5G networks

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday introduced new chips designed to connect mobile phones to 5G networks that operate differently around the world. Qualcomm is the worlds biggest supplier of mobile phone chips. The San Diego, California-based company ...

Delhi court sends Sharjeel Imam to 14-day judicial remand

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly making hate speeches, to judicial remand for 14-day in Jamia violence case. Yesterday, the court had sent Imam to one-day police remand.He was a...

Six killed in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

At least six people were on Tuesday killed in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur area in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place at around 3 am.The incident occurred after the bus crossed onto another l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020