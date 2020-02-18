Shriram Automall receives overwhelming response at Auto Expo 2020

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI/Digpu): India's largest eco-system for exchange of pre-owned vehicles and equipment, Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) received an overwhelming response at Auto Expo 2020. The company inaugurated its stall at Hall Number 12 and Stall Number N25 on February 6, 2020, in the presence of its visionary leaders and mentors namely Umesh Govind Revankar, MD, STFC and Sameer Malhotra, Director and CEO, SAMIL. On the inauguration day, Sameer Malhotra addressed the media about its unique offerings.

Shriram Automall Group consists of SAMIL as the largest physical bidding platform, CarTradeExchange as the largest online bidding platform and Adroit Auto as a proactive service provider for inspection and valuation. Shriram Automall has also acquired BlueJack, an online car selling portal to transact yearly over 1.2 million cars worth over Rs 30,000 Cr. Along with BlueJack, Shriram Automall would like to provide the best car buying and selling experience in India with innovative technology.

The main objective of Shriram Automall was to represent itself as the largest ecosystem and the best place for solutions relating to pre-owned vehicles and equipment to over six lakh visitors of Auto Expo 2020 by * Liquidating any kind of vehicles & equipment (including difficult to sell stock) with optimal price realisation through SAMIL's physical bidding platform and Car Trade Exchange's online bidding platform

* Providing automotive inspection and valuation and assets verification and certification through Adroit Auto * Serving parking facilities across India

* Refurbishing inventories for better price realization * Delivering other holistic solutions like enterprise resource planning, white labelled solutions and seizing/repossession facilities

Demo Auctions Conducted Across Vehicle Segments The company conducted over 20 demo auctions across vehicle segments. These auctions helped the audience appreciate the unique, transparent and organized Auction Platform to exchange pre-owned vehicles and equipment.

These demo auctions were a massive success with over 2,000 visitors winning attractive goodies as they won. Demo auctions were also broadcasted at its official YouTube channel. Over 20,000 people visited the stall, neighbouring the Hero Electric stall. Nestled within EV stalls, SAMIL group's omnichannel vehicle liquidation platform is ushering in the future.

"We have marked our grand presence at the Auto Expo 2020 as we have received an overwhelming response from our all stakeholders. We were glad to solve all kind of queries of media persons, our customers and first-time visitors. We assure to provide the best solution for pre-owned vehicles and equipment for acquiring and disposing of through our unique, trusted and transparent exchange platforms along with parking, refurbishment, documentation, enterprise resource planning, white labelled solutions and seizing/repossession to make happy our customers and clients. While the automobile industry has gone through tough times, we have registered growth over 20 per cent," said Sameer Malhotra, Director and CEO, Shriram Automall. The company also installed a selfie stand in the shape of a truck (which is the biggest business segment of the company) at its stall were over 1,000 visitors took pictures.

Shriram Automall enters into industrial auction through 123done.in Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) enters into industrial auction in addition to its existing automobile industry by acquiring a majority stake in Augeo. SAMIL pioneered the click and mortar strategy now followed by start-ups across industries.

The company provides first-of-its-kind organised platform with complete solutions through its online portal 123done.in to sell stressed assets like properties, plant and machinery, commodities and salvage/scrap/surplus assets. Augeo also provides transaction advisory and custodial services along with asset disposal facility. 123done.in also hosts e-selling, e-procurement and e-listing services. SAMIL Utsav celebration to be held on Feb 26, 2020

Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) is all set to celebrate SAMIL Utsav on its ninth Business Anniversary on February 26, 2020, wherein the company will conduct 90 physical bidding events across the country. The company invites all its stakeholders to visit their nearest Automall to buy and sell pre-owned vehicles and equipment. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

