Egnyte Launches Next-Gen Content Services Platform for Businesses to Manage Risk and Accelerate Growth in the Content Critical Era

 Egnyte, the leader in cloud content security and collaboration, today announced the launch of its next-generation content services platform, delivering a unified approach to content governance, privacy, compliance, and workflow automation for today's digital businesses. Egnyte's new platform leverages machine learning and AI to give companies unprecedented levels of visibility and control over their content assets through a simple, turnkey solution.

Egnyte is combining the power of the company's content governance and collaboration solutions -- Egnyte Protect and Egnyte Connect -- into a singular, flexible approach that can be easily integrated with internal and external systems (including all of the industry-leading productivity applications and file repositories), allowing companies to maintain compliance and enforce policies across all existing file solutions. At the same time, this new solution makes it easier than ever to collaborate through content-rich workflows with colleagues and business partners, and quickly access large files from remote locations, fueling new possibilities for profit and growth.

"Digital content represents the lion share of data for most companies. In only the past few years we've seen its volume and value grow exponentially -- and with that, its business risk," said Egnyte CEO, Vineet Jain. "Business leaders today need to address security and productivity through a unified approach, and the only way you can scale that is with cloud-based machine learning and automation. With this new platform, Egnyte is democratizing content intelligence across our entire 16,000-customer install base, and leading the content services market into the content critical age where security and productivity must be thoroughly intertwined at every level so that companies of all sizes can seamlessly manage risk without constraining growth."

Egnyte also announced it has launched expanded compliance support for global privacy regulations, including the upcoming laws in India and Brazil expected to go into effect in 2020. Egnyte now offers specific, out-of-the-box compliance settings tailored to more than 50 jurisdictions.

CUSTOMER QUOTES
"Since our decision to use Egnyte we have discovered that with this solution we got way more than a cloud file server and we now have an ever-evolving secure content platform. Our IT team has been able to integrate Egnyte with our applications through their API and roll out the platform to job sites without having to hire consultants. Every day we are finding new ways to evolve our workflows with the Egnyte platform." - Brian Williams, IT Manager at Harder Mechanical Contractors

"Uniti Group has acquired a number of companies over the past couple of years, so leveraging a single file sharing platform like Egnyte – with a high-security standard and governance over access to sensitive information – is a key component of our continued business success." - Ric Chura, CIO at Uniti Group

"Efficiency has improved across the organization, benefiting project teams and office personnel. Egnyte provides Joeris with deeper insight and greater control through a single content platform that we couldn't be happier with." - Tom Crews, IT Manager at Joeris General Contractors

For more information, visit www.egnyte.com or the Egnyte booth at the RSA Conference on February 24 - 28, in San Francisco, CA.

About Egnyte
In a content critical age, Egnyte fuels business growth by enabling content-rich business processes, while also providing organizations with visibility and control over their content assets. Egnyte's cloud-native content services platform leverages the industry's leading content intelligence engine to deliver a simple, secure, and vendor-neutral foundation for managing enterprise content across business applications and storage repositories. More than 16,000 companies trust Egnyte to enhance employee productivity, automate data management, and reduce file-sharing cost and complexity. Investors include Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com

Global Press & Media Contact
Nick Gonzalez
Manager, Corporate Marketing, Egnyte
Phone: 1-408-309-5764
Email: media@egnyte.com

