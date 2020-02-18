Left Menu
2,800 entrepreneurs ''created'' in Bengal over 5 years, claims

A Gujarat-based organisation has claimed that it helped "create" over 2,800 entrepreneurs in

West Bengal in the last five years, of which 1,270 were females.

The institute "boosted rural livelihood and employment" under the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship

Programme (SVEP), a sub-scheme of the Centre's National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

"We have created over 2,800 entrepreneurs in six blocks of West Bengal in the last five years. Of them, 1,270

are female, 1,569 are male and one is transgender," the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) said in

a release. The institute also claimed that in the last five

years, it has promoted "over 27,400 entrepreneurs in 42 blocks across 11 states".

"Micro-enterprises constitute a significant proportion of the existing unregistered enterprises in the country. The

purpose of SVEP is to bring a majority of these micro- enterprises in the main stream and assist them in funding

their business model, which can generate rural employment," EDII Director Sunil Shukla said.

