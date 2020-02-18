China says to support trade, foreign investment amid virus outbreak
China will take steps to stabilize foreign trade, foreign investment and consumption to minimize the impact from a coronavirus outbreak, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry also said it will encourage companies to boost imports of medical goods and agriculture products in short supply in the country.
