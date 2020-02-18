Infosys inks deal with GE Appliances

Infosys on Tuesday said it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with GE Appliance, a Haier company, to streamline the latter's IT operations. As an IT services partner, Infosys will help GE Appliances modernise its IT infrastructure and run IT in managed services mode as part of the overall innovation and optimisation agenda, a statement said.

As part of this alliance, Infosys will assist GE Appliances to accelerate their digital and workplace transformation through automation-driven managed IT services support across global command centres, service desks, end-user computing, IT infrastructure, and applications, it added. "We believe that with our expertise in executing large transformation programs, we will co-innovate with GE Appliances to deliver great customer experiences," Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said.

GE Appliances Chief Digital Officer Viren Shah said the company is on an ambitious multi-year journey to transform its IT landscape. "We believe that this transformation will help us innovate better and faster for our end-users and we are looking forward to working with Infosys as one of our key partners in this journey," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.