Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank completes 25 years of operations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:59 IST
HDFC Bank completes 25 years of operations

HDFC Bank, the most valuable Indian lender, completed 25 years on Tuesday. The bank observed the anniversary celebrations by committing to plant 25 lakh trees and also digitise 2,500 classrooms.

Its managing director and chief executive Aditya Puri, who has led the bank from scratch, planted a guava tree at a municipal school in central Mumbai, where the bank also donated its first digital classroom. "There are no alternatives to a clean environment and smart classrooms. Both are an absolute necessity for our nation to become the global force we all want it to be," Puri said in a statement.

Puri, set to retire in October this year, is credited with developing a culture that has zero tolerance for any leniency and has helped the bank in not getting ensnared in the non-performing assets-related troubles that have afflicted the entire system. The bank's market cap as on Tuesday's close was Rs 6.64 lakh crore as against SBI's Rs 2.83 lakh crore. SBI, the largest Indian bank by assets, had Rs 23 lakh in advances as of December as against Rs 9 lakh crore for HDFC Bank.

The bank is at present going through with a succession planning exercise for Puri. Meanwhile, the bank also announced a tie-up with SAP Concur Solutions, and Mastercard on the corporate travel front on Tuesday, according to a statement.

A corporate credit card has been launched to eliminate out-of-pocket cash expenses for employees and prevent fraudulent claims as part of the tie-up, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street dragged down by Apple's shock sales warning

U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday after a surprise sales warning from technology bellwether Apple fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. The worlds most valuable technology firm said it would fall ...

Qualcomm's new X60 modem to lift 5G performance floor for operators globally

US chipmaker Qualcomm launched today the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, its third-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution designed to enhance global 5G performance in premium smartphones.Integrating the benefits of the worlds first 5-na...

UPDATE 2-Alstom, Bombardier shares fall after $6.7 billion rail deal

Shares of Alstom SA and Bombardier Inc fell on Tuesday after the French firm agreed to buy its Canadian rivals rail division for up to 6.2 billion euros 6.7 billion, a deal likely to draw scrutiny from competition regulators and unions conc...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 tumbles on HSBC cutbacks, Apple warning

Londons FTSE 100 slid to a two-week low on Tuesday, weighed down by a near 7 drop in financial heavyweight HSBC as traders sold stocks globally on the back of earnings warning from tech giant Apple due to the coronavirus epidemic.The main i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020