Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debris found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max jets

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 08:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 08:05 IST
Debris found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max jets
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Boeing has vowed to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 MAX aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes. Due to the halt in service, the company has stopped delivering the jets and temporarily ceased production.

After repeatedly missing its goals for resuming flights last year, Boeing has targeted a mid-2020 return for the plane. "While conducting maintenance we discovered Foreign Object Debris (FOD) in undelivered 737 MAX airplanes currently in storage," a company spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

"That finding led to a robust internal investigation and immediate corrective actions in our production system." A message to staff from vice president Mark Jenks said debris was found in several planes in storage. No further details were given about the debris material, which Bloomberg News said could have been tools or rags left by workers.

About 400 aircraft must now be inspected. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 following two crashes that claimed 346 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-S&P Says Coronavirus Will Deliver Short-Term Blow To Economic Growth In Q1 In China

SP Global Ratings SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL DELIVER A SHORT-TERM BLOW TO ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER IN CHINA SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS ASSUMING CORONAVIRUS IS CONTAINED IN MARCH, EXPECT CHINAS GDP GROWTH RATE TO RECOVE...

Limping Avs welcome Isles' Varlamov back to Denver

The Colorado Avalanche have followed a five-game winning streak with three straight losses, and the past two losses were especially painful. In a span of 48 hours, Colorado has lost its top goaltender, a first-line forward and a third-line ...

Mexican lawmakers toughen penalties for femicide, abuse of minors after murders

Mexicos lower house of congress on Tuesday approved an increase in prison sentences for crimes of femicide and sexual abuse of minors, amid a wave of protests after the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Mexico City. Lawmakers voted to incr...

Report: Beilein out as Cavs head coach

John Beilein is out as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after little more than half a season in the position, ESPN reported Tuesday night. The two sides reportedly had been discussing plans to mutually part ways this week, with The Ath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020