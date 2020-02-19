Left Menu
IndiGo signs LoI with WheelTug to use electric taxi systems

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it has signed a letter of intent with WheelTug, which would provide its electric taxi system that can drive the plane forward and backward without powering up its engines or using external tugs. "IndiGo recently signed a letter of intent reserving a large number of WheelTug systems. WheelTug provides onboard electric motors, mounted into the nosewheel of aircraft....These simple systems enable aircraft to travel on the ground without tugs or engines," the airline said in its press release.

WheelTug systems will enable far more "manoeuvrability and independence" for aircraft in the ramp area, the airline stated. With around 47 per cent share in domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India.

The airline said the agreement was signed with the WheelTug on January 28, 2020. WheelTug has reserved total 1,084 delivery slot positions in its daily schedule for IndiGo, the airline spokesperson stated.

