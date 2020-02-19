ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad receives the prestigious AACSB International accreditation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad has received the coveted accreditation from AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International). So far only 874 institutions across 56 countries and territories have received AACSB accreditation around the world. IBS Hyderabad now joins the exclusive leagues comprising less than 5 per cent of Business Schools globally that are accredited by AACSB. Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally.

"We congratulate ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad and Prof Venkata Seshaiah Sakalya, Director and head of the business school, on earning accreditation, and applaud the entire IBS, Hyderabad team, including the administration, faculty, staff, and students, for their roles in earning this respected honour", said Stephanie M Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB International. "AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning", added Stephanie.

"ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of the IBS, Hyderabad to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact on their institution, both locally and globally", she added.

"This accreditation helped IBS, Hyderabad on the quality journey towards excellence by further nurturing the teaching, research, institutional development, community development, and knowledge sharing (TRICK) approach. This recognition paves the way for the school's internationalization. I believe that excellence is a continuing journey. We need to be at it in every academic cycle, every institutional initiative, and in every single career that we build for our students. We hope to sustain excellence not only for ourselves but also for all the stakeholders", said Prof Venkata Seshaiah. AACSB accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services.

These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide the focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with first-rate, future-focused business education. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

