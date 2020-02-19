Left Menu
GST authorities detect fraud of over Rs 214 cr

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:07 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:07 IST
An anti-evasion wing of Central-GST has detected a fraud of more than Rs 214 crore through fake invoices in Delhi, an official release said on Wednesday. A person has been arrested and sent to judicial custody of 14 days, it added.

The fraud wad detected by the anti-evasion wing of CGST Delhi South Commissionerate. The alleged case of input tax credit fraud was taking place through fake invoices issued by bogus firms.

Investigations found the accused had also been generating bogus e-way bills to back the fake invoices, the finance ministry said in the statement. "Over 35 entities are involved in the bogus transactions, involving fake invoicing to the tune of Rs 214.74 crore and tax evasion of Rs 38.05 crore," it said.

Further investigations in the matter are in progress, the ministry said.

