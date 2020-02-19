Left Menu
Govt approves USD 2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visit

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 23:59 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 23:04 IST
Govt approves USD 2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visit
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit here next week, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved a government-to-government deal to procure a batch of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. The bilateral agreement to seal the deal is expected to be signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with US President Donald Trump on February 25, top sources said.

India is procuring the helicopters for the Indian Navy. The sources said the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also deliberated on the procurement of a missile defense system from the US at a cost of USD 1.86 billion.

However, final approval to the deal has not been given yet, the sources said. The US approved the sale of the helicopters to India in April last year. The helicopters are expected to boost the Indian Navy's anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations.

The chopper is designed to hunt down submarines. The fleet would replace aging British-made Sea King helicopters. Ahead of Trump's visit, the US approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India (IADWS).

Defense and security ties between India and the US have been on an upswing in the last six years. The bilateral defense trade touched USD 18 billion marks in 2019, reflecting growing defense cooperation between the two sides. There has been an indication that two sides may announce the further deepening of defense ties during Trump's visit on February 24 and 25.

Both sides have also been pushing for joint ventures and collaboration between private sectors of the two countries in defense manufacturing. In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner", intending to elevate defense trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

