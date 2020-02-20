Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump economist says 'uncertainty' from trade disputes hit business investment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:31 IST
Trump economist says 'uncertainty' from trade disputes hit business investment
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A slowdown in U.S. growth last year was at least partly the fault of President Donald Trump's global trade battles and the resulting hit to business investment, the administration's top economist said on Thursday in an outlook for the coming years.

"Once we got renegotiation of trade agreements, we saw uncertainty in the market, and investment took a hit," Tomas Philipson, acting chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a briefing with reporters about the CEA's annual Economic Report of the President. Philipson said the CEA had only done internal estimates of the impact but referred journalists to a Federal Reserve study https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/does-trade-policy-uncertainty-affect-global-economic-activity-20190904.htm that said trade uncertainty may have reduced growth in the U.S. and world gross domestic products by as much as 1%.

Trump has blamed the Fed as the economy slowed from a 2.9% annualized growth rate in 2018 to 2.3% last year, and the central bank did trim rates three times to boost the economy. But policymakers cited trade-related risks as a chief reason for the rate cuts. Philipson agreed with Trump that it was necessary to confront China on trade but said it did cause short-term disruption.

"I don't know if we fully agree on the quantitative point, but on the qualitative, we certainly agree ... It is well known if we have uncertainty, investment takes a hit," Philipson said. It was a rare public acknowledgment from the administration of the costs of a trade war characterized as largely beneficial to the U.S. economy despite lingering questions about who pays the price of higher tariffs, whether global supply chains will be reorganized to the U.S. economy's benefit and even whether China will deliver on commitments made under a Phase 1 trade deal.

Philipson said he expects investment to rebound this year "if uncertainty settles down, which we hope it will." The CEA report, an annual exercise that is one part review of events and one part aspirational statement, outlined what will likely prove key talking points for Trump's reelection campaign: The economy now is doing better than it did under President Barack Obama; it only started doing better under Trump and is poised to thrive even more if Trump administration proposals are enacted.

Those conclusions are likely to get pushback from Democrats who note that the jobs recovery, for example, began under Obama and accelerated in his second term. A rise in the net worth of the poorest half of Americans, cited in the report and in Trump's recent State of the Union speech, has been largely driven by a rise in home ownership and home values that began late in Obama's term.

The CEA report projected economic growth this year will hit 3.1% and continue at 3% annually through 2024, as long as a full suite of suggested reforms is enacted including trade deals, an infrastructure plan and immigration rules that would favor more skilled workers. Those changes, the CEA contends, would boost the annual increase in labor productivity from below 2 percent annually to 2.6 percent, a rate more akin to the high-growth 1990s than the more tepid growth of recent years.

Fed policymakers, whose forecasts do not take into account any of the administration's policy proposals, see the economy growing around 2% this year, with even the most optimistic seeing growth at no more than 2.3%, unchanged from last year's pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board cancelled the class 11 final exams after question papers of atleast five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday.Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Manipuri were leak...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears grip South Korean city; China reports drop in new infections

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the countrys fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new ca...

Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.Police have arr...

SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against HC order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020