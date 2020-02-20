Left Menu
TO THE NEW featured in Zinnov Zones ER&D Services Rating 2019

TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company has been positioned in the "Leadership Zone'' under Small & Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings 2019.

Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company has been positioned in the "Leadership Zone'' under Small & Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings 2019. The report was based on a comprehensive assessment of 22 global engineering service providers across 30 plus parameters including growth rate, capabilities, IPs, innovation, offerings, linkages, financials & more.

TO THE NEW excelled in consumer and enterprise software capabilities with a stronghold on user experience, platform, and quality engineering. Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov which rates global service providers based on their competencies, capabilities, and market success. Since 2009, Zinnov Zones has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem across multiple domains such as digital transformation, ER&D services, IoT, RPA, and media and entertainment.

TO THE NEW is recognized in the industry for its capabilities in digital transformation solutions, implementation of complex data & analytics platforms, and building cloud-native & microservices-based architectures while serving over 100 customers including Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley start-ups. TO THE NEW has also achieved AWS premier consulting partner status, which is the highest partnership tier in the AWS Consulting partnership network.

"We are glad to be recognized by Zinnov yet again. TO THE NEW's exemplary growth is a result of its agility and strong engineering capabilities. We are sure that our expanding customer base, strong ER&D background, and continued innovation position us for a stellar 2020", said Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW. "TO THE NEW has continually showcased a strong uptick in the consumer software space backed by its proprietary IP as well as ecosystem partnerships with 100 plus Silicon Valley start-ups. From an enterprise perspective, its focus on building new-age capabilities around platform engineering, OTT development, and customer experience has contributed to its overall positioning", added Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov.

