Hong Kong shares fall as virus infections outside mainland China jump

Hong Kong stocks ticked lower on Thursday, as a rapid rise in new coronavirus cases outside mainland China outweighed optimism over Beijing's widely-anticipated interest rate cut.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 0.2% at 27,609.16. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.1%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.5%, the IT sector gained 0.4% and the financial sector was flat.

** China on Thursday reported a large drop in new virus cases. However, the number of infections in South Korea jumped, while Japan saw two deaths and researchers cautioned that the pathogen spreads more easily than previously believed.

** Lingering concerns that the epidemic is not yet contained dragged Hong Kong stocks lower, said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at GEO Securities. "It doesn't matter how much stimulus you pour in if the epidemic is not under control," he said.

** China cut the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 4.05% from 4.15%, while the five-year tenor was reduced by 5 basis points to 4.75%, as widely expected by analysts.

** Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian, said that the 28,000 level presents technical resistance for the Hang Seng and predicts the index will trade in a tight range in the coming week.

** China's stock market hit fresh one-month highs on Thursday as the central bank vowed support for the economy, which has been hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.3%.

** The onshore yuan finished domestic trading at its weakest level since Feb. 3 at 7.0153 per dollar.

** About 1.58 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.47 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.