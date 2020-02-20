Marg ERP eyes Rs 250 cr revenue from PharmaNXT solution in 3 yrs

Marg ERP Limited on Thursday said it aims to generate Rs 250 crore in revenue in the next three years from its PharmaNXT solution. PharmaNXT is a platform for pharmacists where they can get information about any drug or an item, its salt, the substitutes, and HSN code, a statement said.

Chemists can also check the information of tax percentage, MRP, manufacturing company and other details, it added. The company is hoping to generate Rs 250 crore revenue in the next three years, and within the next three months, the platform aims to garner over 1 lakh registered users, the statement said.

realme paysa on Thursday said it has formed a strategic partnership with ICICI Lombard to provide screen protection cover for realme smartphones. The policy, administered as a group policy, can be taken from the realme paysa mobile app and does not require any documentation, a statement said.

Insurance is available for up to 18 months old phones, and is applicable for screen breakage once or twice a year, it added. The premiums would start from Rs 250 onwards and depend on the model and age of the phone.

Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with ride-hailing companies Ola and Uber to empower over 1 lakh driver-partners to use Paytm FASTags and seamlessly commute across the country. To encourage the drivers to conveniently purchase and use Paytm FASTags, PPB has set up over 12 camps at Uber green zones across major cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and others, a statement said.

PPB is also working with Ola at Bengaluru airport and other local locations including Indira Nagar, Devanahalli, and Electronic City transport hubs to accelerate the adoption of electronic toll payments in India, it added. "In addition to this, the company has already empowered over 1.2 million cab drivers to transact digitally using their preferred mode of payment," it said.

Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been given the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for 2019. She would represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award event to be held in Monte Carlo in June, according to a release.

Industrialist Adi Godrej has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award besides awards in nine other categories. Shaw has been at the forefront of innovation and has enabled affordable, life-saving medicines through her strong investments in research. She is also among the earliest Indian signatories to 'Giving Pledge', a global commitment to dedicate majority of her wealth to philanthropy, the release said.

