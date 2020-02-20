Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Longer-dated bonds lead euro zone debt rally on coronavirus worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:23 IST
UPDATE 2-Longer-dated bonds lead euro zone debt rally on coronavirus worries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Longer-dated eurozone government bonds led a broad rally on Thursday as concern about an economic slowdown in the region and damage to Asian growth from China's coronavirus created strong demand for safe-haven government bonds.

The coronavirus continues to shape risk appetite. China has reported a large drop in new cases and announced an interest rate cut to buttress its economy. However, South Korea reported a jump in new cases, two people died in Japan and researchers said the virus spreads more easily than previously believed. The Spanish 30-year bond led Thursday's bond rally, with the yield down 7 basis points in late trade at 1.03%. The 20-year Dutch government bond returned to a negative yield at -0.008% for the first time in three months, ending down 4 bps on the day.

Macroeconomic concerns behind coronavirus are looming, and the market is driven by liquidity expectations, said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. In recent weeks traders have been ramping up their bets for a rate cut from the ECB by the end of the year.

Guntermann said the outperformance of the longer-dated bonds led by Spain demonstrated that investors are continuing to hunt for yield. Lower-rated Southern European bonds offer investors a pick-up given their positive yields, compared to the vast majority of the eurozone government bond market where yields are stuck in negative territory.

Meanwhile, German and Dutch yield curves came closer to returning fully to negative territory, with their 30-year bond yields trading at 0.05% and 0.04% respectively. The 10-year German government bond yield was down 3 basis point at -0.44%, close to three-and-a-half-month lows reached earlier in February.

Inflation expectations slipped below 1.20% for the first time since late November on Thursday, according to a key market gauge, far below the ECB's close to but below 2% target. Purchasing managers indexes and eurozone inflation numbers released on Friday will be watched closely to give further indication of the economic impact coronavirus has had.

ECB policymakers took a cautiously optimistic view on the euro zone's growth prospects in January, the accounts of their policy meeting showed on Thursday before the coronavirus outbreak created a new challenge for global growth. Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 0.91%, its lowest since Feb. 3. The country's bonds largely shrugged off renewed concerns about a breakdown in the governing coalition as investors hunted for better returns in markets like Italy and Greece.

Analysts at Unicredit said Matteo Renzi, leader of Italy Alive, had further raised tensions within the coalition this week but did not announce any steps that could cause a government crisis. "We regard recent political developments mostly as noise, but recognize that uncertainty is on the rise," they wrote, noting that the spread between Italian and German bond yields had widened but remained below 140 bps - last at 134 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lesotho PM to be charged with murder of estranged wife

Maseru Lesotho, Feb 20 AFP Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, who was gunned down ahead of his inauguration in 2017, police said Thursday, as the beleaguered premier announced he wou...

Maharashtra govt scraps portal-led recruitment process

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided on scrap the Mahapariksha portal followingcomplaints about irregularities in recruitment process. The complaints were made by political leaders andorganisations representing students. The Uddha...

JK ACB registers case in financial scam in public distribution system, carries out searches

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday registered a case in a multi-crore scam in the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution CAPD department in Udhampur and carried out searches at the premises of the accused, including ...

Irish PM Varadkar set to quit as parliament returns

Dublin, Feb 20 AFP Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was preparing to resign on Thursday but stay on as interim leader, with the countrys three main parties still locked in coalition talks after an inconclusive election. The 160 MPs gathere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020