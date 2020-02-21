Groupe ADP to hold 49% stake in GMR Airports Limited

GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) announced on Thursday it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Paris-based international airport operator, Groupe ADP, under which the latter would hold a 49 per cent stake in GMR Airports Limited (GAL). "GIL has signed a Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which Groupe ADP will hold 49% stake in GMR Airports Limited (GAL) for an equity consideration of Rs 10,780 Crore, valuing GAL at the Base Post Money Valuation of Rs. 22,000 Crore," the GIL said in a statement.

The equity consideration comprises of: Rs 9,780 Crore towards the secondary sale of shares by GMR group; and Rs 1,000 Crore equity infusion in GAL. Groupe ADP has also pegged Earn-outs up to Rs 4,475 crore linked to the achievement of certain agreed operating performance metrics as well as on receipt of certain regulatory clarifications over the next 5 years.

"Thereby, total valuation assuming all above Earn-outs are successfully consummated, may reach Rs 26,475 crore on Post Money Basis," the statement read. The first tranche of Rs 5,248 Crore will be received by GMR Group immediately.

"This money will help deleverage the Group further and result in improved cash flows and profitability. As part of the terms of the transaction, GMR will retain management control over the Airports Business with Groupe ADP having the customary rights and Board representation at GAL & its key subsidiaries," the statement read. As per 2019 passenger statistics, the combined passengers handled by GMR Airports and Groupe ADP stands at 336.5 million, the highest across the world.

The deal will unveil a first of its kind airport development and operations platform globally. Together, GMR and Groupe ADP will combine unmatched strengths in airport development and operations, offering the highest levels of passenger experience. This will also open up new opportunities for route development, enhanced expertise in operations, retail, IT, innovation, engineering, and many more areas.

GM Rao, Chairman, GMR Group said, "The partnership with Groupe ADP is in line with GMR's business direction to become a global airport developer and operator. We have been on a journey of defining airports of the future with a key focus on passenger experience by leveraging enhanced technology and offering superior amenities. With Groupe ADP, GMR will have smoother access to global markets, opening up newer avenues of business growth." Augustin de Romanet Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aeroports de Paris SA-Groupe ADP stated: "The acquisition of a 49% stake in GMR Airports fits within Groupe ADP's strategy. It sets a robust industrial partnership and enables Groupe ADP to build, only two years after taking control of TAV Airports, a unique worldwide network of airports with solid industrial expertise and strong development capacities. This acquisition will constitute a growth driver in the medium term, and also a transforming position for the group in one of Asia's and the world's most dynamic and promising countries." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.