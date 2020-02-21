Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose USD 27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 07:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:45 IST
Asia-Pacific airlines could lose USD 27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATA
Image Credit: ANI

Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined USD 27.8 billion of revenue this year in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday. The estimate is based on projections of a 13-percent full-year decline in passenger demand, mostly in China, the trade body said.

"This will be a very tough year for airlines," IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement. "Stopping the spread of the virus is the top priority." IATA said its estimate assumed that COVID-19 behaved like the SARS outbreak nearly two decades ago, which was "characterized by a six-month period with a sharp decline followed by an equally quick recovery".

This will be the first time since the 2008-2009 financial crisis that demand for air travel has declined, De Juniac said. Airlines in China's domestic market alone are estimated to lose around USD 12.8 billion in revenues.

Carriers outside the Asia-Pacific region are seen suffering $1.5 billion in losses. This brings worldwide airline revenue lost to the virus to a projected $29.3 billion, IATA said.

However, if the virus spreads more widely to Asia-Pacific markets then the impact on airlines from other regions would be larger, IATA warned. IATA had previously estimated Asia-Pacific airlines to register growth of 4.8 percent this year, but they are now on course instead for a contraction of 8.2 percent, it said.

But there are some factors potentially softening the blow, IATA said. "Governments will use fiscal and monetary policy to try to offset the adverse economic impacts. Some relief may be seen in lower fuel prices for some airlines, depending on how fuel costs have been hedged," it said.

It was therefore difficult to predict by how much exactly lost revenue would weigh on profits. But airlines are already taking "difficult decisions" to cut capacity, or even routes, IATA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Chinook helicopters operationalised in high-altitude locations including Siachen glacier

Indian Air Forces American-origin Chinook helicopters have started getting operationalised in the high-altitude locations including the Siachen glacier area in the Ladakh sector and are ferrying military equipment to higher reaches. The cho...

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

Researchers noticed that a stellar duo behaved like one type of object before switching its identity, and then returning to its original state after a few years.This is a rare example of a star system changing its behavior in this way. Usin...

Joe Biden's campaign raised $8.9 mln in January, ended month with $7.1 mln cash

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 8.9 million in January, ending the month with 7.1 million in cash, an improvement after he struggled at times last year to raise money.Biden out-raised rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete ...

NetDragon, RYB Education partner to explore online early childhood education

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited NetDragon or the Company, Hong Kong Stock Code 777, a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic agreement with RYB Education, Inc ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020