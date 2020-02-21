Left Menu
Nutanix appears on 'Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For' list

In its first year participating in the Great Place to Work certification, Nutanix is one of eight new companies to appear on the list.

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job. Image Credit: ANI

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named among the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune. In its first year participating in the Great Place to Work certification, Nutanix is one of eight new companies to appear on the list.

"Being a great place to work isn't about one leader, one team, one function or one person. It's about the collective team focusing on our values, showing grit, building trust, supporting innovation, driving financial growth, and maximizing the full potential of every employee," said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of Nutanix. "This is a big day to recognize what we have achieved together."

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

Nutanix employees survey results showed:

87% of employees said Nutanix is a great place to work.95% of employees said they feel welcome when they join the company.

94% of employees said they are able to take time off from work when needed.94% of employees said Nutanix celebrates special events.

"Making the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work For list is not only a major accomplishment, but it's also critical to our company growth," says Rukmini Sivaraman, SVP of People & Business Operations. "A company is only as successful as the people who power it, and our placement on this list is a testament to our people and our culture, built on the foundation of our values and culture principles."

This recognition comes on the heels of a number of workplace achievements Nutanix has received over the last year recognising its workplace environment, positive culture, and constant effort to stay true to its company values of remaining Hungry, Humble and Honest, and with Heart:

Nutanix was officially recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Comparably named Nutanix one of the "18 Great Companies for Millennials in the San Francisco Area.

"Nutanix also received a Timmy Award, which recognized the company for having a "Best Tech Work Culture."

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realise the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns."

