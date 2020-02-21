Kovair Announces the Release of Kovair DevOps Platform for Implementing End-to-End Continuous Delivery Process

Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software tools integrations, today announced the release of Kovair DevOps Platform. The enterprise-class automation solution helps to reduce time to market and implement DevOps with end-to-end automation of the build-test-deploy cycle. It also provides comprehensive workflow orchestration for better, faster and more accurate software development.

The Kovair DevOps Platform provides enterprises with the CI/CD functionality necessary to deploy applications to any platform at any scale. It delivers task based pipeline for orchestration of release activities, build & deployment automation functions and real-time analytics that are designed to meet the unique needs of implementing continuous delivery, helping companies manage applications deployed in the heterogeneous environments like on premise or cloud.

Critical capabilities include:

• Creation, orchestration, and management of complex software release pipelines, deployment processes, and configurations through task based configurable pipeline.

• Email based management of defined pipelines allowing users to start, stop or obtain live status of a pipeline from their emails. • Execution of both automated and manual tasks, on-demand, as part of the DevOps pipeline flow.

• Execution of custom commands managing dependency between custom applications, system commands and microservices across the complete Continuous Delivery pipeline. • Execution of Tasks on any host removing the dependency of having every tool in one single server.

• In-depth visibility into release pipeline and progress across all environments for all teams in a real-time manner through pre-defined reports and dashboards. • Deployments across multiple environments - cloud, VMs, containers, and traditional environments having any operating systems.

• Initial Set of Plug-Ins offered by Kovair with this launch covers tools from both Open source community as well as commercial vendors as mentioned below.

JIRA

ANT

Docker

TFS

Kubernetes

Maven

Jenkins

JFrog

Selenium

Azure

MS Build

Ansible

Github

SonarQube

"Enterprise DevOps is a form of rapid software delivery bringing momentum to agility and helping organizations to reduce time to market with built-in quality. It is centered around the concept of continuous delivery pipeline achieved through automation of different activities involved in the delivery cycle. With this launch, Kovair will now start offering a full Enterprise DevOps workflow to its prospects and customers, so stay updated with our regular updates on Kovair DevOps.” Stated Mr. Bipin Shah Chairman and CEO of Kovair Software.

Kovair’s recently appointed CTO Akshay Sharma added “Building on Kovair’s leadership in Concurrent Multi-Modal IT solutions, leapfrogging the siloed Bi-Modal IT offerings of legacy vendors, now Kovair leads again, with Holistic Creation, Orchestration and Management of DevOps-based systems from a common platform. Kovair’s new DevOps Platform is pre-integrated with its award-winning iPaaS-based Omnibus, allowing for Hybrid Multi-Cloud development, with integrated operational analytics.”

The following link provides full details of the Kovair DevOps offering in a short form Product Brochure - https://www.kovair.com/product-brochures/implement-end-to-end-devops-efficiently-with-kovair/

About Kovair: Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Integrated Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM tools enables creation of applications in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its introduction of DevOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, ALM Studio, QuickSync and PPM are highly preferred solutions by some of the major corporations globally.

Please contact sales@Kovair.com for an immediate demonstration of this capability

