Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muthoot Finance raises $550 million from international bond markets

Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold loan company in India, has successfully priced a 550 million dollars fixed-rate senior secured note issuance for a three-and-a-half-year tenor at 4.4 per cent.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:02 IST
Muthoot Finance raises $550 million from international bond markets
The bonds will be listed on London Stock Exchange. Image Credit: ANI

Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold loan company in India, has successfully priced a 550 million dollars fixed-rate senior secured note issuance for a three-and-a-half-year tenor at 4.4 per cent. The company had placed 450 million dollars for a three-year tenor at 6.125 per cent in October last year. The proceeds of the issue will be used for permitted purposes including onward lending in accordance with RBI's external commercial borrowings guidelines and other applicable laws.

The transaction was officially launched on February 18 following which the company engaged several investors during a series of fixed income investor calls in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and the United States. On the back of high-quality feedback, said the company, the transaction was launched with an initial pricing guidance of 4.75 per cent area on February 20. Following a strong order book momentum supported by high-quality real money investors, it was able to tighten pricing by 35 basis points to 4.4 per cent.

The final order book was in excess of 1.6 billion dollars with an oversubscription of more than 2.9 times. The transaction witnessed 38 per cent participation from Asia, 13 per cent from Europe and 50 per cent from the United States with 89 per cent investments from fund managers, 6 per cent from private banks, 3 per cent from insurance and banks, and 2 per cent from others. The bonds will be listed on the international securities market of the London Stock Exchange.

Muthoot Finance has issuer rating of long-term rating of BB plus with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings, BB with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings and Ba2 corporate family rating with stable outlook by Moody's Investor Service. Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the joint global coordinators and joint book-runners for the issue.

Chairman M G George Muthoot said the response from international bond investors in the second issue is quite overwhelming. "We are glad to know that global investors have understood our unique credit story acknowledging our long track record in the gold loan business," he said. "This is a recognition of India's non-banking finance sector. This fundraise will enable us in further diversifying and strengthening our sources of funding. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with global investors," he said in a statement.

Muthoot Finance has a network of 4,536 branches across 23 states, the national capital territory of Delhi and five union territories in India. It employs 25,149 people and has loan assets of Rs 38,498 crore. The profit after tax for nine months ending December 31 totalled Rs 2,191 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Lokayukta orders preliminary inquiry against Dy CM

The Nagaland Lokayukta has ordered a preliminary inquiry to be conducted by the chief minister into allegations that Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton was involved in the appointment of over 1,100 constables in the police department in violati...

WRAPUP 4-Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. As international authorities tried to ...

Scientists develop novel technique to measure empathy

A group of researchers has found that it is possible to assess a persons ability to feel empathy by studying their brain activity while they are resting rather than while they are engaged in specific tasks. Traditionally, empathy is assesse...

Italian national tests positive for Coronavirus in Italy - Lombardy region

An Italian national has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a statement of the Lombardy region said early on Friday morning. The 38-year old man has been admitted to a hospital in the Northern town of Codogno and further medical tests ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020