"Spice farmers should double production to help reach targetted USD 5 trillion economy "

Spice farmers should double production and exporters need to increase trade with other countries to enable the country to reach the targetted USD5 trillion economy and make India a global powerhouse by 2024-25, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating a function to present trophies and awards of the Spices Board to exporters for Excellence in Export of Spices and launch of new projects to ensure sustainable development of the spices sector here.

"The income of farmers should be doubled through an increase in production to reach the target, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Exporters should help in protecting the interest of the farmers to compete in the world market with quality products from India," he said. Parkash said the Centre was in discussion with all stakeholders to achieve the goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. The Minister also stressed the need for the formation of farmers clusters for all crops, as envisaged in the New Agriculture Export Policy, for integrating Indian farmers and agricultural products with the global value chains, which would help India achieve the set goal for agriculture exports. India is one of the largest producers, exporters, and consumers of spices globally.

The country produces around 180 spice products, which are exported to 160 countries. The Minister pointed out that every state produces spices and its value-added products, which come to around nine million metric tons a year The Spices Board plays a major role in assisting the cultivation of small and large cardamom and exports of Indian spices. The Board has conducted seven buyer-seller meets this year for facilitating direct linkage between farmers and exporters by avoiding the middlemen, the minister said. Parkash gave away the 29th and 30th set of export awards to spice exporters for their 'commendable performance' during 2015-16 and 2016-17. On the sidelines of the award function, the Plant Protection Code (PPC) for small and large cardamom, developed by the Indian Cardamom Research Institute to achieve sustainability in cardamom production, was launched. The minister also launched online sales of Spices under the brand Flavourit, which is promoted by Flavourit Spices Trading Limited (FSTL), an initiative of the Board to help farmer groups to sale high-quality spices in the retail market. He also distributed Certificates of Merit to exporters for remarkable growth in exports over the previous year.

The function also witnessed the curtain raiser of the 14th edition of World Spice Congress be held later this year at Navi Mumbai (CIDCO Convention Centre) under the partnership of Spices Board, Spice exporters associations and other stakeholders of the spice fraternity. The three-day event is slated to begin on November 7.

