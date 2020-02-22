Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to enhance global risk monitoring: Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 20:39 IST
Need to enhance global risk monitoring: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasized the need to enhance global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such risks. Speaking at G-20 Finance Ministers and central bank governors meeting in Riyadh, she called upon all the member countries to enhance their efforts aimed at empowering women, youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman called upon the G20 to enhance global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such global risks," a tweet by the Finance Ministry said. Sitharaman was the lead speaker during the session on "Enhancing Access to Opportunities for All" in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on Saturday.

"Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman emphasized that growing inequality has slowed down the pace of intergenerational mobility globally. She pointed out that identifying the causes and developing solutions require co-ordinated policy solutions," the ministry tweeted. The minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government for empowering women such as 'Stand Up India' and the STEP scheme.

She emphasized the risk and collateral-free MUDRA scheme for the SME segment in the meeting, the ministry said. Sitharaman held bilateral talks with her counterparts from other countries and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development officials on the sidelines of the G20 event.

She expressed empathy with the people of China, suffering from the coronavirus epidemic and extended India's support in this hour of need, the ministry said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AAI plans to start franchise-based league and Archery Mahakumbh

The newly-elected Archery Association of India on Saturday proposed launching a franchise-based league and an all-India inter district tournament to spot talent at the grassroots level. The Indian Archery League will be a team sport and is ...

ShaheenBagh-type stir will not be allowed in Hyderabad:Top cop

Amid continuing anti-CAA protests in parts of the country, Hyderabad Police Commissioner AnjaniKumar on Saturday said no Shaheen Bagh type stir would be allowed in the city.The top cop requested political parties and others to apply for per...

Melania Trump visit: Area around Delhi school spruced up

A special cleanliness campaign was run in the vicinity of a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit next week, an official said here on Saturday. Trees have been trimmed according to the directi...

Complete cutting work for all-weather Chardham road project before start of yatra: V K Singh

Union minister V K Singh on Saturday asked all agencies engaged in executing Prime Minister Narendra Modis favourite all-weather road project for Chardham in Uttarkhand to complete all cutting works for it before the onset of the yatra seas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020