With ornate private spa & food testing lab, ITC hotel's uber luxurious suite to host Trump in Delhi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 16:25 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 16:25 IST
With a food testing laboratory, elaborate security systems, uber luxurious amenities such as an ornate private drawing room and spa and floor butlers, the mansion-like Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya here that has played host to a number of heads of states is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump on Monday. The premium hotel also has an air quality monitoring system and ensures that its guests breathe air that is "as fresh as mountain breeze", according to its website.

The two-bedroom Grand Presidential Suite, known as 'Chanakya', has hosted several heads of states including former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W Bush. It has a private drawing room, a private terrace, a gym and a dining area along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high speed elevator, elaborate security systems and a presidential floor butler, according to the hotel's website.

The website describes the 'Chanakya' suite as "a two-bedroom mansion of luxury with silk panelled walls, dark wood flooring and magnificent artwork". It says the suite boasts of a reception area, a large living room, a study, a peacock-themed 12-seater private dining room, an opulent bathroom with mother of pearl accessories and imperial décor and a mini spa and gymnasium.

"With the latest in technology, the suite has 55" high definition TV's and IPOD docking station. Exclusive access to a business courtyard, The Summit Lounge and Boardroom, provide an oasis where affairs of the state can be discussed in complete privacy," it says. The suite also has the facility of a microbiological laboratory for food testing.

According to sources, the floor where the Grand Presidential Suite is located has been cordoned off by security personnel for the last two weeks. The entire hotel will be out of bounds for other guests as all the rooms have been booked for Trump's entourage. When Barack Obama had stayed at the same suite at the ITC Maurya in 2015, he was served food from the hotel's rooftop European restaurant West View where he had dined with top CEOs from India and the US on January 26. The dinner was hosted at the Grand Presidential Floor.

Obama had also used the private gym at the suite. For Trump's visit, a three-layer security arrangement will be in place at the five-star property.

An officer said the hotel, located in Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, has 438 rooms and its every floor will have police personnel in plainclothes. US First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be part of the high-level delegation accompanying him during his visit to India.

The delegation also includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The US president will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a less than 36-hour trip to India. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

