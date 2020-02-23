Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20

The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk, the International Monetary Fund head told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Sunday. "The projected recovery... is fragile," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said at the meeting in the Saudi capital.

"The COVID-19 virus -- a global health emergency -- has disrupted economic activity in China and could put the recovery at risk," she said.

