NZ organisations can contribute to workplace diversity survey 

The 2020 survey closes at 5 pm on Friday, 6 March 2020. You can contribute to this important research in just 10 minutes, and everyone who completes the survey can go in the draw to win one of five $200 shopping vouchers.

New Zealand organisations can contribute to valuable research uncovering important workplace diversity issues.

The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey is underway for 2020.

Diversity Works New Zealand Interim Chief Executive Adrienne Miller says, "This survey informs the important decisions our organization makes around the training we develop, the further research we do and the best way we can support workplaces around the country to build a more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

"It also enables us to establish emerging trends in workplace diversity and inclusion space."

In 2019, the survey highlighted some of the key areas that organisations needed to focus on. These included looking at whether women were well represented in decision-making roles, what initiatives were in place for the aging workforce, actions that needed to be taken to remove bias from the recruitment process and career development for people with disabilities.

"When this research is complete, we will share the findings so New Zealand organisations can see how the challenges they are facing compare with other similar-sized businesses," Miller says.

The 2020 survey closes at 5 pm on Friday, 6 March 2020. You can contribute to this important research in just 10 minutes, and everyone who completes the survey can go in the draw to win one of five $200 shopping vouchers.

