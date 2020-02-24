Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China's Clover in research venture with GSK on coronavirus vaccine candidate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:21 IST
UPDATE 1-China's Clover in research venture with GSK on coronavirus vaccine candidate
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals said https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005319/en on Monday it will work with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline on a research tie-up that will develop the Chinese company's protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate "COVID-19 S-Trimer".

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased. Clover, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel biologic therapies, said GSK will provide it with its pandemic adjuvant system for further evaluation of the vaccine candidate in preclinical studies.

GSK is already working with developers by providing a technology that could make their vaccines more potent. The drugmaker is collaborating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to contribute towards the effort of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus outbreak. The use of adjuvants or agents allow for the production of more vaccine doses and hence would increase availability to more people.

"The use of an adjuvant is of particular importance in a pandemic situation since it may reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose," Thomas Breuer, Chief Medical Officer of GSK Vaccines, said. Drugmakers racing to find a vaccine or effective treatment for the deadly new coronavirus in China have, however, cautioned that they have a long way to go, countering reports of supposed breakthroughs.

At least a dozen drugmakers are working on vaccines or antivirals and other treatments to help those infected with the fast-spreading contagion. GSK's Breuer said earlier this month that it will take at least 12 to 18 months to find a vaccine or effective treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports fourth coronavirus death as infections mount

Casapusterlengo Italy, Feb 24 AFP Italy reported Monday its fourth death from the new coronavirus, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount. It was the third death ...

UPDATE 2-WHO says it no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

The World Health Organization no longer uses the term pandemic, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency that is likely to spread further, a spokesman said on Monday. Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew afte...

Libyan premier denounces Haftar as "war criminal" at U.N.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday denounced the shelling of civilian areas and airports in his country, labelling renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar a war criminal in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council.Children ...

Exposure to alcohol advertising linked to teen drinking: Study

Exposure to alcohol advertising can change the attitudes of teens about the beverage and can cause them to start drinking, according to a study that may lead to new policy recommendations for television commercials. The study, published in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020