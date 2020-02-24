PALAKNAMA - Aawazein Dil ki makes sensational poetic debut worldwide

After a successful poetic series, Palak Shukla's poetry book "Palaknama - Aawazein Dil ki" is released recently. Poetry that has forever been rejoiced and relished all over, holds special place in Indian culture and tradition. Whether it's Indian cine star Amitabh Bachchan reciting poems of the great poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan or Bollywood songs, poetry has always struck a chord with the masses.

In continuity with the legacy of poets from Oscar winning most Revered Gulzar to Rising stars,Palak Shukla's poetry book "Palaknama - Aawazein Dil ki" has made a sensational debut worldwide.

The book which is a compilation of poems written by Palak Shukla is already creating sensation in the market and getting wide appreciation. It's unique in itself as though the poems are in Hindi they are transliterated in Roman English to facilitate reading for non-hindi readers.

A theatre veteran and actor known for her international work in cinema and plays, palak is fond of writing and actively writing since her teens. She is also being awarded as,"Writer Par Excellence in Poetry and fiction" recently by Panache image Awards 2020.

Palaknama is an effort to create awareness about Hindi poetry worldwide, as on international platform, Hindi is still legging behind despite having such beautiful creations and depth, Hindi is not marketed aptly due to lack of awareness and literary snobbery around.

She says.. " My aim is to make hindi poetry reach wider audience worldwide, on an international platform, that's why I transliterated it in Roman and Hindi versions, so as to people who understands hindi but can't read devnagri, can enjoy the essence of poetry"

"Palaknama - Aawazein Dil ki" is available on all leading online stores worldwide like Amazon and Flipkart including e-book edition that will be available on Amazon Kindle and Kobo along with on Google play for online reading and will be distributed by premium bookstores in all over India.

The book is already in top slot of Amazon Best seller, Hot new Releases and most wished for Ranking within a short span and is selling fast.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.