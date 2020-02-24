Top reasons why NRIs should invest in the Bajaj Finance NRI FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As an NRI, investing in India is exciting whether the driving factor is the prospect of benefiting from the upswings of two economies or the desire to create a corpus for your family back home. Yet, these opportunities are fraught with challenges, especially when dealing with an uncertain market. Non-resident Indians are known to favour instruments across the risk spectrum and if keeping tabs on the market is not your cup of tea, you can allocate funds more towards a reliable option like the Bajaj Finance NRI Fixed Deposit.

Being a company FD, it offers you a generous rate of return, alongside a range of features that make investing hassle-free. Here are 5 reasons NRIs must consider investing in the Bajaj Finance FD. -You get impressive FD interest rates

From portfolio diversification to making the most of funds languishing in an NRO account, the Bajaj Finance FD provides you with an effective way to grow your wealth. This is because the FD interest rates here are competitive, with first-time account holders being able to bag a rate of up to 8.10%. Moreover, you can invest over a flexible tenor of 12 to 36 months and receive liquidity in time for your short-term goals. Here is an example of how you can grow your wealth over a given timeframe. These results were generated with the Bajaj Finance NRI Fixed Deposit Calculator and you can opt for frequent payouts too should you be supporting someone back home. Here, are the interest payouts you get for an investment of Rs 50 lakh made for a 3-year tenor.

-Senior citizens reap bountiful returnsIn case you are a senior citizen NRI, the prospects get even better as Bajaj Finance offers you an interest rate hike of 0.25% giving you FD rates that run up to 8.35%. Existing customers similarly benefit from a 0.10% interest rate boost. Here is a comparison of the earnings across customer profiles. -You grow your wealth securelySafety is a valuable upside to investing in an FD and here, your funds grow in an avenue deemed stable by ICRA and CRISIL through their highest MAAA and FAAA ratings. Further, Bajaj Finance is the only NBFC in the country to possess S&P Global Rating's international 'BBB' rating with stable outlook for long-term. Put together, these indicate guaranteed returns and a default-free experience. -Bajaj Finance offers simple investment optionsTo invest in an NRI FD, you must have an NRO account and can make a payment via cheque, NEFT or RTGS. However, when you invest via cheque, you can use the Multi-deposit facility to open several FDs with a single cheque. What's more, each FD can have a different tenor and so, this feature is ideal for laddering and when you need to meet many goals. Likewise, you can opt for FD Auto-renewal at the time of investment to stay invested for an extended tenor, while picking up renewal bonuses at the end of the first term. -You can claim tax benefits under DTAADouble Tax Avoidance Agreements allow you to avoid paying tax two times on the same income. Depending on the particulars of the Agreement between India and the overseas nation, the tax benefit may take the form of tax credit or an exemption. Finally, the Bajaj Finance NRI FD is easy to manage as you can do so via Experia, the online customer portal. In fact, the same convenience extends to booking an FD and you can open your online Fixed Deposit from the comfort of your home today!

