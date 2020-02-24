Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cancelled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Cancelled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Teck Resources Ltd's surprise decision to cancel a planned C$20.6 billion ($15.6 billion) oil sands mine in northern Alberta, citing uncertainty about Canada's climate policy, underscores a global struggle to balance energy growth with environmental concerns. It is the latest blow to Canada's investment reputation, but the project itself was not viable under current conditions.

The miner withdrew on Sunday its application to the Canadian government to build the Frontier project. "Investors are feeling terrible about the (Canadian energy) space," said Tim Pickering, chief investment officer of Calgary-based Auspice Capital Advisors, an asset and fund manager. "It's pretty clear that the political climate and lack of cohesive agreement on how to address energy policy and climate are scaring investors away from Canada."

Opposition to building new pipelines has delayed those projects for years, forcing the Alberta government to curtail production. Protests by indigenous groups linked to a planned gas pipeline have disrupted railways, leading police to clear an Ontario blockade. On top of those challenges, Teck Chief Executive Don Lindsay said last month that Frontier required higher prices, expanded pipeline capacity, and a partner.

Teck shares were down 4.2% on Monday afternoon and have lost about one-fifth of their value since Wednesday. An Alberta source directly familiar with the matter said Teck's board had recently expressed concern that Frontier could become a protest target, which would draw attention to its coal business.

A Teck representative declined to comment. At an investor conference in Florida on Monday, Lindsay said Frontier landed in a national debate about energy development, indigenous issues, and climate change.

"Literally over the last few days, it has become increasingly clear that there is no constructive path forward," Lindsay told investors in a speech. Teck's decision is a "wake-up call" to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for not drafting a plan to lower the province's overall emissions, a person familiar with the project said.

An Alberta representative was not immediately available to respond. Teck's withdrawal highlights the need for a credible climate plan for Canada to become carbon-neutral by 2050, two Canadian ministers said.

"We need to work together across jurisdictions and in partnership with industry," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement late on Sunday. Pickering said he blames Ottawa for industry fears of abrupt policy changes. Frontier was approved by a joint Canada-Alberta regulatory panel, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet was divided on whether to give final approval this week. ($1 = 1.3220 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.

Saudi Aramco is launching the biggest shale gas development outside of the United States to boost domestic gas supply and end the burning of oil at its power generation plants, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told Reuters on Monday.The ...

UPDATE 3-Gaza-Israel hostilities flare through second day with rocket attacks, air strikes

Gaza militants on Monday fired rockets towards Israel, which responded with air strikes, in the second day of an escalation that ebbed but did not come to an end despite the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad announcing a halt to its ...

U.S. Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared open to reinstating 4.3 billion in punitive damages against Sudan in lawsuits accusing it of complicity in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of two U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 peop...

UPDATE 5-Seventh Italian dies from coronavirus in Europe's worst flare-up

The death toll in Europes largest coronavirus outbreak rose to seven on Monday and new cases climbed above 220 as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the diseases spread. Italian shares tumbled more than 5, the biggest daily d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020