  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:12 IST
Sensex, Nifty opens on volatile note amid global selloff
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a volatile note on Monday tracking tepid cues from global markets amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus epidemic on the world economy. After opening over 150 points higher, the 30-share index pared all gains, trading 34.62 points, or 0.09 percent, lower at 40,328.61.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading down by 17.15 points, or 0.14 percent, at 11,812.25. HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Sun Pharma, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, HUL, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were trading with gains. In the previous session, the Sensex settled at 40,363.23, dropping 806.89 points or 1.96 percent -- the second-biggest one-day fall in 2020, while the broader NSE Nifty sank 251.45 points or 2.08 percent to 11,829.40.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,160.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 516.21 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed. According to traders, global equity markets were still unnerved by the spread of coronavirus to countries beyond China.

Stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Tokyo were trading with heavy losses, while bourses in Seoul turned positive after Monday's selloff. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.18 percent to USD 55.87 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to 71.85 against the US dollar in the morning session. "The growing risk aversion is clearly visible in the sudden spike in safe-haven assets like gold prices seen lately and the surge in volatility index," said Gaurav Dua, Sr VP, Head - Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

In addition to global uncertainties, he said the expiry weak and the fiscal year-end pressure only adds to the volatility in the near term. Traders said market participants eyeing cues from US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, which will end later in the day.

