Pioneer India launches a new Champion Series Active Tube TS-WX3000T for high quality sound

New Delhi, February 25th, 2020: Pioneer India, a subsidiary of Japanese behemoth Pioneer Corporation and known for offering leading in-car entertainment systems, is set to launch a new Subwoofer TS-WX3000T on 25th February 2020. This bass reflex tube is in a league of its own and will change the in-car audio experience to a great extent.

The four main features that set this audio powerhouse apart are high durability, impeccable sound quality, robust design, and smooth airflow improvement. These features make the TS-WX3000T, a haven for music lovers.

One feature that stands out in the TS-WX3000T is its durability thanks to the use of the latest technologies. The first being the buttress ring that helps in improving its stability and linearity during periods of heavy usage or high volumes. Another technical genius is the aluminum bobbin that improves heat absorption and power handling. One of the best features of the product is the voice coil that is made out of high-grade materials. It ensures that there is no deformation and drop-down, as is the case with other products available in the market. All these technologies together guarantee seamless and uninterrupted audio for a long time.

Another feature that makes TS-WX3000T a “powerhouse” in the literal sense is its rigid design with special emphasis on toughness. The robust exterior makes it the perfect candidate for rough outdoor use without fear of damage. In terms of real toughness, the gadget weighs 9 kgs. In addition to its weight, all its solid parts are made out of heavy solid material and a durable mesh. But the rigid structure does not interfere with its aesthetic appeal. The optimal shape allows for it to take on rough handling and at the same time retain high stiffness.

Yet another notable feature in the TS-WX3000T is the smooth airflow movement that makes the sound quality effortless and impeccable. This is on account of the spacious cabinet that prevents turbulent airflow and gives a rich sound quality. The cabinet is longer and larger than its contemporaries for it’s to keep the huge pole and magnet that enhances airflow. In addition, the gadget has a louder bass boost and more pole handling due to the large pole dia and large magnet dia. This feature is further improved due to the vortex generator that reduces noise and allows for uninterrupted airflow. The vortex generator creates small vortices that trims out any disturbance in the airflow, giving it impeccable sound quality.

Most significantly, the punchy and profound sound quality of TS-WX3000T adds to the overall audio experience. It is 1.3 times louder than its contemporaries owing to the intensity of decibels and sound quality. It has a fine combination of design and new audio technology that helps attain this feat. The gadget not only has commendable loud bass sound quality but also ground-shaking output.

Given below are some of key features of TS-WX3000T:

● Sensitivity (88dB)

● Maximum power 1600W ● Nominal power 500W

● Cabinet length (700mm) ● Cabinet volume (50.9 liters)

● Frequency response 20 – 2.5 kHz

On the launch, Ishii Hideaki San, Managing Director Pioneer Electronics India said, “Over the years, Pioneer has earned the trust of millions of customers and become synonymous with world-class audio and video systems for automobiles and the TS-WX3000T subwoofer will only take this legacy forward with its powerful sound quality".

With tube bass reflex system, it improves its high-quality bass sound further, this audio gadget is powerful enough to create low frequencies that can’t be produced from an OEM solution.

Pioneer has consistently delivered on performance with its products and with the TS-WX3000T subwoofer, the company is sure of adding another successful product to its portfolio. Moreover, with an attractive price range of ₹;.9990, this subwoofer will prove to be a real steal. Considering the advanced features and sound quality of TS-WX3000T, it is set to redefine the way audio is perceived as an in-car entertainment system and set new benchmarks in this product segment. Link for product:

About Pioneer India

Established in 2008, Pioneer India is a subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation, Japan. It is a trusted name in car audio-video segments and offers a diverse range of products from car audio products including, head units, amplifiers, speakers, to professional DJ equipment. It works in conjunction with the corporate vision of innovating continuously to enhance the entertainment solutions to a level of pure emotion. The company offers world-class audio-video electronics products for home and professional applications and has witnessed remarkable growth in a span of just 12 years since its foray in the Indian market. Renowned for its superior sound sonic performance and impeccable quality, it has developed many iconic products over the years.

https://pioneer-india.in/buy/car-entertainment-car-subwoofers-active-subwoofers/ts-wx3000t/

