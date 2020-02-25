Push for education, healthcare in Bihar's Rs 2.11 lakh cr budget

The Nitish Kumar government presented a Rs 2.11 lakh crore budget for 2020-21 on Tuesday, with a special emphasis on education, health and infrastructure. Presenting the budget with a revenue surplus of Rs 19,172.80 crore, state Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the proposed allocations made for 2020-21 are Rs 11,260.48 crore more than the current fiscal's.

Bihar's Budget has increased eight times and touched Rs 2,11,761.49 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 23,885 crore in 2004- 05, Modi said in his 11th Budget speech. The state government has made the highest allocation of Rs 35,191.05 crore to the education department. Besides, Rs 17,345 crore was allocated for road building and Rs 10,937.68 crore was earmarked for healthcare.

Except for 2012-13, the state has been presenting a revenue surplus budget since 2008-09, said Modi who is also the deputy chief minister.

