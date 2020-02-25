Left Menu
Nokia recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th time

Nokia is one of just three telecommunications companies and the only Finnish honoree that has been named in the 2020 list. 

With three consecutive wins since 2018, this year's recognition marks fourth such honor, overall, for the telecom giant. Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia announced today that the company has been honored as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Nokia is one of just three telecommunications companies and the only Finnish honoree that has been named to the 2020 list. With three consecutive wins since 2018, this year's recognition marks fourth such honor, overall, for the telecom giant.

Commenting on the recognition that the company has earned, Rajeev Suri, President, and CEO, Nokia, said, "It is a great honor to be recognized once again as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. Our reputation is built on more than 150 years of trustworthiness and ethical business practices. This award is due to the hard work and commitment of the entire Nokia team, who ensure we put our values of trust, integrity, and social and environmental responsibility into everything we do."

Ethisphere honors companies with the designation of the World's Most Ethical Companies for setting the global standards of business integrity and corporate citizenship. In 2020, a total of 132 honorees spanning 21 countries and 51 industries were recognized. These include fourteen first-time honorees and seven companies that have been named to the list every year since their inception.

Accenture, Canon, Dell, eBay, hp, Intel, IBM, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Pepsico, salesforce, Sony, Wipro, 3M, and AT&T are among the 132 honorees in the 2020 list.

