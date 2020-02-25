Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Doomsday' food vault in the Arctic to welcome one millionth crop seed variety

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:43 IST
'Doomsday' food vault in the Arctic to welcome one millionth crop seed variety

A vault in the Arctic built to preserve seeds for rice, wheat and other food staples will contain one million varieties with the addition on Tuesday of specimens grown by Cherokee Indians and the estate of Britain's Prince Charles. The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, built on an Arctic mountainside in 2008, was designed as a storage facility to protect vital crop seeds against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or disease and safeguard global food supplies.

Dubbed the "doomsday vault", the facility lies on the island of Spitsbergen in the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, halfway between Norway and the North Pole, and is only opened a few times a year in order to preserve the seeds inside. On Tuesday 30 gene banks will deposit seeds, including from India, Mali, Peru and the Cherokee Nation in the United States, which will bank samples of maize, bean and squash.

The Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew in Britain will bank seeds harvested from the meadows of Prince Charles' private residence, Highgrove, including from grass species, clovers and broad-leaved flowering herbs. The vault also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new varieties of crops. The world used to cultivate around 7,000 different plants but experts say we now get about 60% of our calories from three main crops - maize, wheat and rice - making food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail.

"The seed vault is the backup in the global system of conservation to secure food security on Earth," Stefan Schmitz, executive director of the Crop Trust, the Bonn-based organisation which manages the vault, told Reuters. "We need to preserve this biodiversity, this crop diversity, to provide healthy diets and nutritious foods, and for providing farmers, especially smallholders, with sustainable livelihoods so that they can adapt to new conditions."

Already, one in nine people go to bed hungry globally, according to the United Nations' World Food Programme, and scientists have predicted that erratic weather patterns could reduce both the quality and the quantity of food available. The vault was last opened in October. With Tuesday's deposit, it will contain one million different kinds of seeds, from almost all nations.

In 2015, researchers made a first withdrawal from the vault after Syria's civil war damaged a seed bank near the city of Aleppo. The seeds were grown and re-deposited at the Svalbard vault in 2017. In October, Norway completed an $11 million, year-long upgrade of the vault, which was built at Svalbard because the Arctic's cold climate means its contents will stay cool even if the power fails. But even the doomsday vault has been affected by likely climate change as an unexpected thaw of permafrost when it first opened let in water to the tunnel entrance of the vault building, although no seeds were damaged. (Additional reporting by Thin Lei Win in Rome Editing by Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spanish opera star Domingo apologises after sexual harassment claims

Opera singer Placido Domingo has apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, saying he took full responsibility for his actions.The singer issued a statement on Tuesday after the Associated Pres...

10 dead, 186 injured in communal violence in Delhi: Police

At least 10 persons have died and 186 are injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday, police said here on Tuesday. Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal. DCP S...

Volleyball's loss is archery's gain as Kritika wins compound archery gold in KIUG

Just two years after shifting to archery from volleyball, Kritika Sharma bagged the gold in the individual compound event at the inaugural Khelo India University Games KIUG here on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, representing Rajasthan University...

Haryana wants liquor smugglers to go without bail for for 6 months, mulls amending law

The Haryana government is considering changes in the law to ensure those accused of liquor smuggling do not get bail for six months, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told the state Assembly on Tuesday. If anyone is caught in liquor s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020