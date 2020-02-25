Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe's infrastructure at "high risk" from climate change - U.N. study

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:21 IST
Europe's infrastructure at "high risk" from climate change - U.N. study

European countries need to invest to prepare their transport infrastructure for the impacts of climate change or face hundreds of millions of dollars in repair costs, a U.N. regional commission said in a study it says is the first of its kind.

The study, conducted over four years by a group of experts within the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and released on Tuesday, maps out sections of infrastructure and overlays it with climate data projections. The UNECE has 56 members but the study mostly focuses on continental Europe. It examines both how extreme weather such as landslides and floods can wash out bridges but also slower changes such as rising temperatures which can cause railway tracks to buckle.

"The adaptation to climate change of transport infrastructure has received very little attention so far and this is precisely what we want to change with this study," said UNECE spokesman Jean Rodriguez, referring to the 199-page report entitled "Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation for international Transport Networks". Asked about the cost projections in the case of damage, he said: "It is not a few millions here and there. It is hundreds (of millions)."

He said two of the major areas seen as most vulnerable to climate change impacts are the North Sea ports and the road and rail infrastructure along the Mediterranean. A 2018 report, quoted in the UNECE study, found that 60 percent of EU seaports may be at high inundation risk by 2100, according to one climate scenario.

"The bulk of the transport infrastructure in the region and in most countries worldwide has been built for the climate of the 20th century and not the extreme weather events that are now scheduled," he added. "Obviously, that's a problem." He added that many countries had not invested enough in maintenance in recent years, increasing the risks.

The U.N. report examines one scenario of flooding of the Rhine River near the German town of Oberwese in 2030, affecting roads, waterways, including freight traffic of coal, iron ore and crude oil, as well as rail routes. Some, but not all, of the freight traffic could be shifted from the river to rail but there is not enough capacity, the study said, and additional costs would be 2.5 million euros ($2.71 million) for each day.

One of the possible outcomes of the study is the revision of technical requirements for infrastructure construction, the study said. These are governed by four U.N. treaty agreements administered by the UNECE. It hopes to expand the research and include new countries. ($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Canaries hotel locked down over coronavirus as Spain reports first mainland case

A large Canary Islands hotel was locked down for coronavirus tests on Tuesday after a guest and his wife were found to be infected, as Spain also reported its first case of the disease on the mainland. Catalan regional health authorities sa...

Shah chairs 3 meetings in less than 24 hours in wake of Delhi violence: MHA Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days, according to Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sour...

Eleventh death in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy - Veneto region

A 76-year-old woman died on Tuesday in the northern Italian city of Treviso, the Veneto region said, the eleventh victim of the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.Italy is struggling against a contagion with its epicentre in the wealthy r...

Romania president launches new consultations to form government

Romanias centrist President Klaus Iohannis will launch fresh consultations to form a government on Wednesday, two days after the constitutional court overturned his re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020