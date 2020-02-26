Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insemitech Announces the Acquisition of GateLength Technology

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:37 IST
Insemitech Announces the Acquisition of GateLength Technology

- Bolsters capabilities, expands footprint in the semiconductor space with a new office in NCR

BENGALURU, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insemitech, a leading Bengaluru-based Research and Development and Engineering Services company has today announced the acquisition of GateLength Technology. The acquisition falls in line with Insemitech's growth plans in the rapidly consolidating semiconductor space.

With this, the leadership at GateLength – Mubarak Zhad and Amit HL along with the team – will become part of Insemitech and will bolster capabilities in the leading edge technology nodes of 7nm and below. In addition, GateLength also adds an expanded portfolio of customers in the semiconductor space to Insemitech.

"This is an exciting time for both companies as we combine forces to evolve our larger vision as we now work on more organic and inorganic growth strategies. The company plans to double its scale and revenues by the end of 2020," said Arup Dash, CEO of Insemitech.

The combined entity will now operate as one while retaining the personal working relationships with customers and employees. "Our immediate focus will be to ensure relationships continue to be nourished so that our customers and employees work with the same independence and confidence. There is great synergy among us in terms of our business values of customer service excellence, high level of integrity and employee value creation," he added.

With this acquisition, Insemitech is set to expand its geographical footprint to the NCR region, which will be based out of Noida. Mr. Puneet Mittal, Director for Business Development, will be spearheading the facility.

About Insemitech

Insemitech (an ISO 9001-2015 certified company) creates technology solutions that enable businesses and consumers to integrate their physical and digital worlds, accelerate technology adoption and simplify everyday life. The company specializes in electronics design and automation, platform design and embedded technologies.

Since its inception in 2013, Insemitech's thrust has been on technologies that help in the enablement of Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and Big Data. With deep experience and understanding of the electronics value chain and digital technologies, the company creates innovative products that sustain a competitive edge.

Insemitech works closely with technology companies to create products that are otherwise not commercially available.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No alternative to reformed multilateralism to find fair and equitable solutions: India

There is no alternative to reformed multilateralism and issue-based cooperation to find fair and equitable solutions that will ensure that no-one is left behind, India said on Wednesday, as it expressed its commitment to achieving the UNs 1...

CCEA approves creation of national technical textiles mission

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA on Wednesday approved setting up a national technical textiles mission with a total outlay of Rs 1,480 crore. The aim is to position the country as a global leader in technical textiles. The mi...

UN concerned over probe into forced sterilization in South Africa

The United Nations in South Africa notes with concern the findings of the investigation by the Commission for Gender Equality on forced and coerced sterilization in public hospitals in the Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal provinces. The report det...

AAP govt will give Rs 1 cr compensation to Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in northeast Delhi violence: Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP govt will give Rs 1 cr compensation to Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in northeast Delhi violence Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020