Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accenture opens innovation hub in Pune

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:44 IST
Accenture opens innovation hub in Pune

American tech major Accenture on Wednesday opened its third 'innovation hub' in the country at Pune, which will house 1,200 people working on various technologies. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the other Indian cities having the hubs, which are also present in two cities of Brazil, and one each in Canada, China, Finland, Japan, Switzerland, Australia and Singapore.

The hub at Pune, located at SP Infocity, will also feature Accenture's second Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region, an official statement said. At the Pune centre, clients will be able to co-innovate with Accenture's experts in extended reality, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, blockchain and quantum computing across sectors, it said in a statement.

The hub will enable clients to scale their technology investments and boost their business outcomes across the enterprise, and also create new opportunities for local talent, Bhaskar Ghosh, the group chief executive for Accenture Technology Services, said. The Nano Lab will showcase breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide, featuring uses for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and quantum computing, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No alternative to reformed multilateralism to find fair and equitable solutions: India

There is no alternative to reformed multilateralism and issue-based cooperation to find fair and equitable solutions that will ensure that no-one is left behind, India said on Wednesday, as it expressed its commitment to achieving the UNs 1...

CCEA approves creation of national technical textiles mission

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA on Wednesday approved setting up a national technical textiles mission with a total outlay of Rs 1,480 crore. The aim is to position the country as a global leader in technical textiles. The mi...

UN concerned over probe into forced sterilization in South Africa

The United Nations in South Africa notes with concern the findings of the investigation by the Commission for Gender Equality on forced and coerced sterilization in public hospitals in the Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal provinces. The report det...

AAP govt will give Rs 1 cr compensation to Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in northeast Delhi violence: Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP govt will give Rs 1 cr compensation to Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in northeast Delhi violence Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020