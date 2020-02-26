Accenture opens innovation hub in Pune

American tech major Accenture on Wednesday opened its third 'innovation hub' in the country at Pune, which will house 1,200 people working on various technologies. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the other Indian cities having the hubs, which are also present in two cities of Brazil, and one each in Canada, China, Finland, Japan, Switzerland, Australia and Singapore.

The hub at Pune, located at SP Infocity, will also feature Accenture's second Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region, an official statement said. At the Pune centre, clients will be able to co-innovate with Accenture's experts in extended reality, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, blockchain and quantum computing across sectors, it said in a statement.

The hub will enable clients to scale their technology investments and boost their business outcomes across the enterprise, and also create new opportunities for local talent, Bhaskar Ghosh, the group chief executive for Accenture Technology Services, said. The Nano Lab will showcase breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide, featuring uses for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and quantum computing, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.