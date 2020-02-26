Left Menu
Locals, Indian antiquities jostle for space at ASI site in Rakhigarhi

A tussle for space between the locals and India's antiquities is unfolding at the ASI protected area here where the construction of Rakhigarhi museum, touted to be the world's largest museum on Harappan culture, is underway. The 5.5 acre museum, situated 58 km away from Hisar, is one of the five on-site museums which were announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech. The other iconic sites are Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Shivsagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu).

According to the budget documents, Rs 109 crore has been earmarked for setting up the five museums this year. While the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been struggling to vacate the land around the excavation site for years, the cow-dung laden lanes and bylanes of the village have almost taken over a site that can be dated back to the Indus Valley Civilisation that had flourished in the subcontinent between 2600-1900 BCE.

"Why should I move? The houses being provided to us are much smaller than the homes we currently have. Also, where do we keep our animals? Only those living in smaller houses will agree to this," said Sewa Singh, a farmer and resident of the village. There are nine mounds at the site of which the mound numbers 1 to 6 are residential localities of pre-formation age early Harappan settlement, while mound number 7 is a cemetery where four human skeletons were recovered by the excavators.

The ASI has erected metal fences all around the four 'protected' mounds where once the excavations were completed and the soil cover replaced to protect the antiquities beneath. But both animals and men roam free on them -- boys on two-wheelers and cycles can be seen driving through the gaps and many use the mounds as a thoroughfare.

In fact, cow dungs are kept on them for drying and plastic bottles and other garbage litter the area, making one of India's oldest links to ancient civilization look like a 'garbage dump'. "There are around 10,000 families here. We are constructing flats nearby to relocate the families. We will soon have 160 new houses. We are in discussion with them and we will ensure that they have adequate space to live," Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said.

Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel had on Sunday visited the village to check the progress of work and interact with the administration and locals. He said while protecting the site was a priority, the concerns of the villagers will also be addressed.

"The Archeological Survey of India and Pune's Deccan University conducted excavations at this site and even got skeletons from the mound, which tells the history of ancient people. The problems of the villagers too will be addressed. I am sure that the state government will resolve their problems. Our motive is to create this site as the biggest tourist hub," Patel said. In May 2018, the local administration following direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had demolished 20 houses constructed on mound number 4.

"While we stay in 500 square yard homes, they are giving us 100 square yard flats. How can we agree? Even our families are big, how can we stay in two rooms?" said Anoop Singh, another villager. Undaunted by these grievances, the construction of the museum which will house the artefacts unearthed from the site, is underway, with its major attraction being the main gate which will replicate the gates of the ancient town of Mohaenjo-daro.

Other highlights include replicas of Harappan idols showcasing the lifestyle of the people who lived in this largest habitation of the Harappan era through 7D technology, a 2,000 square feet computer aided library, a souvenir shop, among others. PTI ASG SRY

