Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa’s economy to grow by 0.9% in 2020

In its budget review just over a year ago, Treasury had projected real economic growth of 1.5% in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020.

South Africa’s economy to grow by 0.9% in 2020
Treasury said while that makes a significant contribution to development, this level of spending is unsustainable, and results in continued high deficits and debt accumulation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's economy is expected to grow by 0.9% in 2020, National Treasury said on Wednesday.

This is a downward revision from the 1.7% projection made in the February 2019 budget.

In its budget review just over a year ago, Treasury had projected real economic growth of 1.5% in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020.

"We now expect real growth of only 0.3 percent in 2019 and 0.9 percent in 2020. In 2019, consolidated government spending reached a historic high of 36% of GDP [Gross Domestic Product]," said Treasury in the current budget review.

The increase it said, reflects downward revisions to the size of the economy, spending plans based on an assumption of economic growth that has not materialized, and increased demands from financially distressed state-owned companies.

Treasury said while that makes a significant contribution to development, this level of spending is unsustainable, and results in continued high deficits and debt accumulation.

Increased borrowings

In addition, the impact of low growth on revenue collection has been a considerable one.

"Government expects to collect R63.3 billion less revenue than projected at the time of the 2019 Budget. The state is borrowing at an increased rate to fund operations, with the deficit projected at 6.3 % of GDP this year."

Debt-service costs now absorb 15 cents of every rand government collects.

The National Treasury said that by 2022/23, interest payments will exceed health spending.

To counter this, and as a major step towards fiscal sustainability, the government has reduced the main budget expenditure baseline by R156.1 billion over the next three years in comparison with the 2019 Budget projections.

"This is approximately 1% of GDP per year," noted the document.

The net reduction is mainly the result of the following changes over the medium term:

Reductions to baselines of R261 billion, which includes an R160.2 billion reduction to the wage bill of national and provincial departments, and national public entities.

Reallocations and additions totaling R111.1 billion, of which R60.1 billion is set aside for Eskom and South African Airways (SAA).

The National Treasury also said that non-interest expenditure is forecast to grow at 3.8% over the next three years, down from an average of 8.4% over the past three years.

"Despite slower growth in spending, the deficit is forecast to remain in excess of 6% of GDP next year, as a result of lower economic growth and tax revenue projections. The scale of the challenge requires fundamental changes to support economic growth, continued restraint in spending growth and improved spending efficiency," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

IIM-C to offer programme in AI-powered marketing

The IIM-Calcutta announced on Wednesday an advanced programme in artificial intelligence-powered marketing. The programme will help marketing professionalstransition into the world of artificial intelligence AI to scale and personalise thei...

No new taxes in Gujarat budget; focus on education, health

No new taxes were proposed in the Gujarat budget for 2020-21, presented by the BJPgovernment on Wednesday, which saw a healthy allocation of Rs 31,955 crore for education, Rs 11,243 crore for health and Rs7,423 crore for the agriculture sec...

Pak boy mauled to death by lions at Safari park

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy was reportedly mauled to death by lions at a safari park here. According to the Lahore Safari Park official Chaudhry Shafqat, the victim has been identified as Bilal whose uncle was an employee there.We recovered...

Pakistani court to hear petition terming women's rights movement 'anti-state'

A major womens rights movement in Pakistan is facing a legal challenge over a march scheduled for next month over allegations that the organisers activities are anti-state.The event, known as the Aurat March, using the Urdu word for women, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020