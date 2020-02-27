PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Lloyds and Direct Line to cut hundreds of UK jobs https://on.ft.com/2PuBPu9 Walmart in talks over sale of Asda stake https://on.ft.com/2vjiJQP

Blackstone to buy UK student flats from Goldman for 4.7 bln pounds https://on.ft.com/32zqYoe Overview

Lloyds Banking Group and Motor insurer Direct Line each announced hundreds of job cuts on Wednesday as the companies moved to lower costs. Walmart Inc is in talks with private equity firms about the sale of a stake in its British supermarket chain Asda.

Blackstone Group Inc has agreed to buy British student housing group IQ Student Accommodation from Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 4.7 bln pounds ($6.11 bln). ($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

