UST Global Bags Award for Best Innovation in Employee Engagement

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 27-02-2020 12:12 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 12:10 IST
UST Global Bags Award for Best Innovation in Employee Engagement

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been recognized with the 'Best Innovation in Employee Engagement' award at the Employee Engagement Summit 2020 by UBS Forums. The accolade recognized the uniqueness of the UST Global's employee engagement program named COLORS and highlighted the global impact it has made to its employees (also known as USsociates), the company and the society.

The award by UBS is another feather in the cap of UST Global, known for its commitment to employee experience, happy workplace, and work satisfaction. UST Global has been making strides in this realm in recent times and has already been recognized by Great Place to Work, the world's foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, UK, and US. The company has also got into the top 100 list for Best Companies for Women (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100, last year. UST Global was also honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

The award-winning COLORS of UST Global is the coming together of USsociates to achieve the company's corporate goals by means of participative management and employee empowerment. COLORS framework connects USsociates across all global locations with a sense of purpose and belonging. This decade and a half old, homebrewed and non-hierarchical framework provides ample opportunities for the company's employees to use their time to develop and involve themselves in activities and innovations that help impact humanity and society.

The COLORS network is constituted of 7 teams entrusted with 7 missions - Indigo for Innovation, Quartz for Quality and Speed, Orange for Digital Organization, Purple for People, Gold for Branding, Green for Growth and Rose for Relationship with Society & CSR. Employees of UST Global can choose to spend their time with one or more color groups of their preferences and interests. The impact and results produced by these teams since its inception are innumerous.

Commenting on the achievement, Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, UST Global said, "The COLORS framework is unique in such a way that the activities it drives have immensely contributed to the company's progress, the employees and the society. The way COLORS has proved to be an innovation in employee engagement is indeed unique. The fact that the COLORS network continues to be ahead of its times, fifteen years since its inception, is noteworthy. I congratulate the efforts put in by the COLORS volunteers and leaders, and the UBS Forums Award comes as a pat on their back."

About UST Global

UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com

Media Contacts, UST Global:Tinu Cherian Abraham+1-(949)-415-9857+91-7899045194

Neha Misri+91-9972631264media.relations@ust-global.com

Media Contacts, US:Suzanne DawsonS&C PR+1-646-941-9140sdawson@scprgroup.com

Cecile FradkinS&C PR+1-646-941-9139cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg

